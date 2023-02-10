Kansas City men’s basketball defeats Western Illinois behind second half surge

For the fifth consecutive game, Kansas City (11-15, 7-6 Summit League) trailed at halftime. But for the third time in those five games, the Roos pulled out the victory.

Behind 26 points from Shemarri Allen, the Roos rallied for a 76-64 win over Western Illinois (15-10, 8-6) on Thursday night. Allen has scored at least 20 points in five of his last six games. He also added four assists and four rebounds Thursday.

RayQuawndis Mitchell added 16 points and Babacar Diallo tallied 15 of his own. The Roos also got 19 key bench points, outscoring the Western Illinois reserves by six.

Western Illinois had four players score in double figures, but were outrebounded 37-20.

Kansas City will play St. Thomas at 7 p.m. on Saturday in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Western Illinois women’s basketball cruises past Kansas City

It was all Western Illinois (9-16, 4-10) on Thursday night as Kansas City (7-17, 3-10) fell behind by 17 points at the end of the first quarter and could never recover.

Western Illinois ultimately won 72-52, handing the Roos their third straight loss.

Machia Mullens and Manna Mensah both had 13 points in the losing effort. They shot a combined 9-for-31 from the field.

The Roos will next face St. Thomas at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Kansas City.