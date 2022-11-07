Kansas City Mavericks in midst of five-game homestand. Here’s a look back, and ahead

The Kansas City Mavericks are in the midst of a five-game homestand at Cable Dahmer Arena.

After going 1-1-1 through their first three contests — all against the Utah Grizzlies — the Mavericks are looking to finish that homestand strong this weekend.

Kansas City trailed going into the third period on Tuesday versus Utah. To tie the game up, forward Tristan Mullin scored his third goal in as many contests since being assigned from Coachella Valley, the Mavericks’ AHL affiliate.

With under two minutes remaining, the Mavericks had a game-saving penalty kill prior to forward Keeghan Howdeshell notching his first goal of the young season to give Kansas City the 3-2 victory.

Kansas City again faced a deficit entering the final frame on Friday. With his team down 3-1, forward Pascal Laberge found the back of the net midway through the period to bring the Mavericks within one. With under five minutes remaining in regulation, Mullin notched a game-tying goal to move his goal-scoring streak to four games.

Utah’s Cameron Wright scored the game-winning goal in overtime, 4-3. KC picked up a point for the overtime loss.

Utah controlled Saturday’s contest, beating Kansas City 7-3. Laberge accounted for a goal and an assist, bringing his season point total to 10 (four goals, six assists) — good for fourth in the Western Conference early in the season.

NEW CAPTAINS NAMED

The Mavericks announced this week the naming of team captains for the year. Forward Nick Pastujov will wear the “C” on his sweater, an honor voted on by his teammates, coaches and hockey operations staff.

“This is a well-deserved honor for Nick,” said Mavericks GM/head coach Tad O’Had. “It goes to show how highly he is thought of and respected in the locker room. He is not only a great leader on the ice, but off the ice as well. This is a distinction we do not take lightly, and we are very excited for ‘Pasta.’”

Mavericks forwards Josh Lammon and Loren Ulett as well as defenseman Tommy Muck were voted alternate captains.

NEXT UP

The Mavericks wrap up their five-game homestand with games at 7:05 p.m. both Friday and Saturday at Cable Dahmer Arena against conference rivals Iowa and Tulsa.

Kansas City will then end its three-game weekend set on Sunday afternoon in Wichita against the Thunder. Seats are still available for Mavericks home games: visit kcmavericks.com, or call or text 816-252-7825.