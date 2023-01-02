Kansas City Mavericks update: the ECHL hockey team went a solid 2-1 in recent games

After a quick holiday break, the Kansas City Mavericks had a strong showing this past week, going 2-1-0 with a litany of strong individual performances.

On Wednesday at the Indy Fuel, with illness, injury and AHL call-ups, the Mavericks took the ice with just 14 players — including an unheard-of four defensemen.

Going up against the Central-Division-leading Fuel, goaltender Shane Starrett kept the Mavericks in the game, stopping 36 of 38 shots faced, including 21 shot attempts in the first period alone. Kansas City fell 2-0 before heading back home for two games against the Iowa Heartlanders.

Friday was the first night of a back-to-back at Cable Dahmer Arena. Mavericks all-star Jeremy McKenna was returned to the Mavs after a weeklong sting in the AHL with the Coachella Valley Firebirds and made his presence known late in the game.

Kansas City went down early after a quick first-period goal by Iowa. Then just two minutes into the second period, captain Nick Pastujov found the back of the net to put the Mavericks on the board after missing nine of the last 11 games with injury.

The Heartlanders answered back three minutes later, but the Mavericks put the game away with four unanswered goals. Defenseman Josh Elmes scored his first goal of the season to tie the game up and then Jeremy McKenna put the Mavericks on top for good early in the third period while on the power play.

Cole Coskey scored an insurance goal for his league-leading ninth-straight home game with a point. Alternate captain Joshua Lammon notched his second empty-net goal in the last three games to give Kansas City a 5-2 victory.

Saturday saw a crowd of 4,623 pack Cable Dahmer Arena for the team’s Rockin’ New Years Eve game. After a scoreless first period, Pascal Laberge put the Mavericks on the board first with his seventh goal of the season.

Iowa answered back midway through the third period to tie the game up but it was once again Jeremy McKenna with his second-straight game-winning goal to give the Mavericks the 2-1 victory and their fifth straight home win.

Shane Starrett was one of the catalysts in Saturday’s victory, allowing just one goal and saving 27 Heartlanders shots.

GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Shane Starrett was named the ECHL’s Goaltender of the Week after a strong performance vs. Iowa from Dec. 19-23. Starrett is the second Mavericks player to win a weekly award after Jeremy McKenna won ECHL Player of the Week in late November.

MILESTONES

Friday’s victory over Iowa saw a pair of Mavericks notch career milestones. Jeremy McKenna’s game-winning goal late in the third period was his 100th career professional point. His goal was assisted by John Schiavo, giving the New York native 200 points in his professional career.

NEXT UP

The Mavericks are back with three games this week — and two at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Kansas City hosts the Allen Americans on Tuesday at Friday nights at 7:05 PM before a Sunday matinee on the road at 2:00. Great seats are still available for all Mavericks home games; visit kcmavericks.com, call or text 816-252-7825.