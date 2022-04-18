Kansas City man convicted of murder in deadly shooting outside Crossroads gas station

A judge found a 45-year-old Kansas City man guilty in a shooting that killed a man outside a gas station in the Crossroads district, the Jackson County prosecutor’s office announced Sunday.

The judge found Timothy Fernandez guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Feb. 5, 2019, shooting death of 40-year-old Michael E. Bryan outside the Windstar Sinclair gas station at 17th Street and Grand Boulevard.

Police found Bryan deceased on the sidewalk. He had been shot multiple times.

According to court records, surveillance video showed Fernandez and Bryan talking on the north side of the gas station. As Bryan walked away, Fernandez pulled a gun and shot him. Surveillance video also showed that prior to the shooting Fernandez threw away a tissue after blowing his noise.

Police also found a backpack and jacket nearby. DNA from the tissue, along with a fingerprint found on an item in the backpack were linked Fernandez. Ammunition found inside the backpack was the same caliber as a bullet recovered from the Bryan’s jacket.

Sentencing was set for June 24.