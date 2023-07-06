Kansas City man with chronic DWI history allegedly stole KCATA bus, led cops on chase

A 34-year-old man with a history of drunken driving was arrested Friday after he allegedly led police officers on a chase in a stolen Kansas City Area Transportation Authority bus.

The bus was reported stolen around 12:20 a.m. from 74th and Broadway streets in the city’s Tower Homes neighborhood. Kansas City police spotted it heading north on U.S. 71 Highway at 22nd Street.

The officers followed, with lights and sirens, until the driver pulled over to avoid stop sticks at 19th Street and The Paseo, according to documents filed in Jackson County Circuit Court. Officers then pried open the doors and “forcefully” removed Adam V. Vogt, of Kansas City, from inside the bus, according to court documents.

He allegedly smelled of alcoholic beverages and exhibited signs of impairment during the encounter with officers.

Vogt declined to participate in a field sobriety test or a breathalyzer test, according to court documents. A court order was obtained to collect blood samples for testing.

Online records show Vogt’s bond was revoked and reset in two earlier cases of alleged drunk driving pending in Jackson County Circuit Court. He was being held in the Jackson County jail Thursday.

One case stems from an August 2021 incident at 63rd Street and Wornall Road when Kansas City firefighters broke the window of a silver Jeep whose driver was passed out behind the wheel. Vogt registered a blood-alcohol content nearly twice the legal limit at that time, according to court documents.

Two months later, Vogt was arrested for an alleged DWI hit-and-run involving another vehicle and a downtown Kansas City bus at Petticoat Lane and Main Street.

Court records also show Vogt has four DWI convictions in Missouri dating back to 2008.

In response to questions from The Star, KCATA spokeswoman Cindy Baker said in an email that the bus was parked at 74th Terrace and Broadway Street for a layover while its operator was using the restroom. She said no passengers were aboard.

Baker added that the bus was running at the time, but its door was closed and the hand brake was on. Accessing the vehicle would have required prying its doors open, she said.

The bus was undamaged, Baker said.