Kansas City man charged in September shooting that left 29-year-old dead

A Kansas City man was arrested Friday and charged in a fatal shooting that killed a man.

Roy L. Broadus, 29, was charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, three counts of assault and four counts of armed criminal action, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Police were called Sept. 11 to the 6700 block of Manchester Avenue. A man with gunshot wounds was located at the scene and transported to an area hospital. Around the same time, a vehicle carrying another gunshot victim from the same incident arrived at the hospital, the Kansas City Police Department said at the time.

Sheybeon Wyatt-Thompson, 29, the victim who arrived by car, died the following day, police said.

According to charging documents, Wyatt-Thompson was a passenger in a vehicle that was speeding and clipped a parked vehicle before the driver exited and fired shots at a group of people, some of whom returned fire.

Broadus requested a lawyer and later made statements indicating he shot in self-defense, charging documents said. Court records did not list a defense attorney for Broadus.

Prosecutors requested a $250,000 bond.