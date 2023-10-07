Kansas City man accused of murder in daytime shooting at Northland mobile-home park

A Kansas City man is held on a $1 million bond after being charged with killing a 24-year-old who was dropping off the alleged shooter’s ex-girlfriend outside their Northland residence.

Malik A. Collins, 25, was indicted by a Clay County grand jury this week on charges of first-degree murder, unlawful weapon use and two counts of armed criminal action. He is accused of fatally shooting Wysaun Brown-Cooper in the Lakeview Terrace mobile-home park on Sept. 17.

The indictment was unsealed Friday following Collins’ arrest. He has been held in Clay County jail since Thursday, according to an online booking log.

Kansas City police officers responded to the shooting in the 5700 block of North Jarboe Drive shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 17. Brown-Cooper was found in the driver’s seat of a white Chevrolet Trailblazer bleeding from his neck as a woman was applying pressure to the gunshot wound.

The woman told police she lived with Collins, her ex-boyfriend, and had feared being seen with Brown-Cooper. She said Collins approached the vehicle once they pulled up and parked.

She heard Collins say something to the effect of “so this is what you’re doing?” before her ears started ringing. She then realized Brown-Cooper had been shot.

A witness told police she tried to warn the pair not to pull up because Collins was outside. She heard a single gunshot and then saw Collins walk away with a firearm in hand, according to a probable cause affidavit prepared by a Kansas City police detective.

Prosecutors last month charged Collins with first-degree assault while Brown-Cooper remained in the hospital with no signs of brain activity. He died of his injuries a week later.

Collins is scheduled to appear for his arraignment in Clay County on Tuesday. Online court records did not list a defense attorney for Collins as of Friday.