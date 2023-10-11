Kansas City loses a grocery store, then quickly gains a new one right down the road
The Price Chopper grocery store just off Vivion Road at 4820 N. Oak Trafficway closed permanently Saturday.
But neighborhood shoppers didn’t have to wait long for a replacement. A new Price Chopper opened Wednesday about a mile up North Oak, at 207 N.E. Englewood Road, in the Creekwood Commons shopping center.
Inside the new Price Chopper is a Starbucks, a Harry’s Liquor, a CBD American Shaman shop and a Tippins-branded pie pantry, in addition to a hot bar, salad bar, deli, bakery, butcher and drive-thru pharmacy.
The space was formerly a Hy-Vee grocery store, which closed in January 2022.
Hy-Vee originally said it planned to open a Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits at the location. But in March 2022, the landlord, Big Creekwood Commons LLC, sued Hy-Vee for breaking its lease and failing to keep up the property, claiming Hy-Vee’s actions reduced the value of the property by $6 million. Both parties agreed to dismiss the case in May 2022.