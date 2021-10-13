Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools Board approves COVID-19 vaccine policy for employees

The Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools Board on Tuesday night created a requirement for its employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine or be tested for the virus weekly.

The new policy, passed by a vote of 6-1, applies to all eligible staff and on-site volunteers. Under the policy, all staff members currently vaccinated will be asked to provide documentation of an immunization record by Dec. 3. Failure to comply by providing proof of vaccination or regular testing will result in punishment, the district said in a statement Tuesday night.

“Your safety and health, the health of our students, and the safety of the community was the driving force behind tonight’s decision,” the school district said in the statement.

Changes in the policy also concern the number of sick days offered to those who get the vaccine. The policy offers staff that provide proof of vaccination an extra five sick days for the current school year. Part-time employees will receive a prorated number of sick days.

The district is also covering a maximum 14 sick days for staff members who are out sick after being exposed to COVID-19 at work.

Testing of those who are not vaccinated is aimed to begin the week of Dec. 6, according to the district’s statement. Results for those tests are expected to be available within 48 hours.

COVID-19 cases have been declining in the Kansas City metro as of late. On Tuesday, the seven-day rolling average for daily cases fell to 266 compared to 322 the previous week, according to data tracked by The Star. But area health officials caution a higher vaccination rate is needed to prevent another surge.

The policy also comes as others in public sector jobs face similar requirements in the region as leaders examine ways to increase vaccination rates. The Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas created a similar policy for its employees in August.

Across the state line in Kansas City Public Schools, employee vaccination requirements were approved in August shortly before the school year began.