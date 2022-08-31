Kansas City, Kansas police seek help to find 69-year-old with dementia missing 13 days

Kansas City, Kansas police were asking the public for help on Tuesday night to find a 69-year-old man who was reported to be missing for nearly two weeks.

Larry Greene was last seen around 6 p.m. on Aug. 18 near KU Medical Center at 3901 Rainbow Boulevard in Kansas City, Kansas, according to police. Police say he has dementia.

Greene stands roughly 5-foot-8 and weighs about 150 pounds. He wears glasses.

Police were asking anyone with information concerning Greene’s whereabouts to call 911.