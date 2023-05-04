Kansas City, Kansas police look for suspects after child fatally shot outside residence

A child was shot and killed in broad daylight Wednesday evening outside of a residence in Kansas City, Kansas, according to police.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 3100 block of Greeley Avenue, KCKPD Major Violeta Magee said at the scene. Detectives were working to figure out all that transpired and who was responsible, Magee said.

The child, whose age was not immediately known, was outside with an adult when the shooting happened. Magee confirmed multiple shots had been fired.

The child had multiple wounds, Magee said. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead there.

Magee said witnesses and video surveillance were being sought by investigators.

Police asked that anyone, including neighbors, who might have information about the shooting step forward. She called the killing Wednesday “a tragedy.”

“It’s heartbreaking. We don’t want to see anybody get shot. Especially not a younger child,” she said, adding that police were using “every resource possible” to find the suspects.

Kansas City, Kansas police were asking anyone with information to contact the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.