Is Kansas City in Kansas or Missouri? What to know about Chiefs' hometown

The Kansas City Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl for the third year in a row. Though the NFL team has been sprung in the international spotlight as tight end Travis Kelce dates pop star Taylor Swift, not everyone knows much more about the team in red and gold − like where exactly is Kansas City?

The Chiefs will play in Super Bowl 59 against the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Chiefs and Eagles last played each other in Super Bowl 57 in 2023, in which the Chiefs won 38-35. In 2024, the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22.

Looking to learn more about the city where Taylor Swift's favorite team resides? Here's what to know.

Are the Kansas City Chiefs based in Missouri or Kansas?

The Kansas City Chiefs are based in Kansas City, Missouri. However, there is a Kansas City in both Missouri and Kansas.

What's the difference between Kansas City, Missouri and Kansas City, Kansas?

Simply put, Kansas City, Missouri and Kansas City, Kansas are two different cities, despite sharing the same name. Though both cities are a part of the Kansas City Metropolitan area.

If it helps, compare the two cities to the commonly found Springfield. There is a Springfield in Missouri, Illinois, Ohio − there are a lot of cities named Springfield. It's the same principle.

Though Kansas City, Missouri and Kansas City, Kansas are butted up against one another − the hearts of the cities are about 3 miles a part − they are quite different.

In 2023, the U.S. Census Bureau estimated the population of Kansas City, Missouri to be about 510,704 and Kansas City, Kansas to be about 152,933.

Where is Arrowhead Stadium located?

Arrowhead Stadium, the home venue of the Kansas City Chiefs, is located in Kansas City, Missouri.

Which city came first?

Kansas City, Missouri is the original KC, though the name "Kansas City" was technically first used in Kansas. Let's break that down.

Missionary and entrepreneur John McCoy incorporated Kansas City, Missouri in 1838 as a stopping point for pioneers along the Santa Fe Trail, according to The Kansas City Public Library. At this time, the state of Kansas wasn't incorporated yet, as it wouldn't become its own state, separate from the Missouri Territory, until 1861.

Originally, Kansas City, Missouri was known as the Town of Kansas, inspired by the Kansas River, named after the Kansa Native American tribe, according to The Kansas City Public Library. By 1889, it was renamed to Kansas City.

In 1872, however, a few small towns on the west side of the Missouri River incorporated as Kansas City, Kansas, according to The Kansas City Public Library.

"By naming this town after the growing city on the Missouri side of the state line, city leaders in Kansas were able to capitalize on the success of Kansas City, Missouri," The Kansas City Public Library reports.

