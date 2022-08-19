Kansas City, Kansas, high school put on lockdown Friday after weapon spotted on campus

Wyandotte County High School was locked down Friday morning after a weapon was found on the campus, the school district said.

The Kansas City, Kansas Public School district said on Twitter no one was injured and an individual was in custody. Parents were allowed to check students out of class.

Due to a weapon found on campus this morning, students at Wyandotte High School were on lockdown. The weapon has been retrieved, and the individual is in custody. No one was harmed. If parents would like to check their students out, they will follow the normal procedures. pic.twitter.com/zJJLPHA4jc — Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools (@kckschools) August 19, 2022

This was the first week back to school for Kansas City, Kansas public schools.

The school, at 2501 Minnesota Ave., has 1,676 students, according to usnews.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.