Kansas City hit-and-run crash leaves pedestrian with life-threatening injuries

A pedestrian has life-threatening injuries following a hit-and-run crash early Sunday in Kansas City.

Officers responded to the crash around 3:06 a.m. to the intersection of West 39th Street and Southwest Trafficway, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

A pedestrian was crossing 39th Street when a light-colored vehicle traveling north on Southwest Trafficway failed to stop at a red traffic light and struck them.

The pedestrian was thrown into the roadway, while the vehicle fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.