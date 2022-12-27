Kansas City firefighters work to extinguish fire in building ablaze near downtown

Firefighters are battling a large building fire near downtown Kansas City, officials said Tuesday afternoon.

A call came in at 12:12 p.m. alerting the Kansas City Fire Department of a fire near Admiral Boulevard and Virginia Avenue, said Jason Spreitzer, a spokesman with KCFD. An exact address was not immediately available.

“Command made a fast decision to create collapse zones and fight this fire defensively,” Spreitzer said.

As of about 1 p.m. fire crews had the building surrounded by ladder trucks and were using multiple large water streams to fight the blaze, he said.

Roads remained closed around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Virginia and Independence avenues and Virginia Avenue and Admiral Boulevard, Spreitzer said.

No injuries were reported within an hour of the call reporting the fire.

An investigation into the blaze, including its cause and origin, will be ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.