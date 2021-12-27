Kansas City fans celebrate on Twitter after Chiefs clinch sixth straight AFC West title

The Chiefs remain kings of the AFC West mountain.

After the Chargers were beaten by the Texans, the Chiefs hammered the Steelers 36-10 on Sunday and clinched the title.

It was the sixth straight AFC West championship for the Chiefs, the first time any team had won a half-dozen consecutive West titles.

The Broncos never did it. Neither did the Chargers. And the Raiders haven’t ever won six straight West titles.

Chiefs fans were thrilled to see their favorite team win another division title. Here is a sample of what was being said.

Longest AFC West Title Streaks:



- Oakland Raiders (1972-76; 5 years)

- Denver Broncos (2011-15; 5 years)

-



We are witnessing one of the most dominant divisional stretches in history #ChiefsKingdom — (@KCCommentary) December 27, 2021

AFC West Champs



Still No. 1 Seed



Go @Chiefs! pic.twitter.com/BYrzKPCwoS — Jason Shepherd (@jsnshep) December 27, 2021

BACK TO BACK TO BACK TO BACK TO BACK TO BACK BABBBYYYY #CHIEFS #AFCWEST — Chiefs Fan Han (@chiefsfanHAN) December 27, 2021

And for the SIXTH straight year…Kansas City Chiefs hold the AFC West title — Kash (@KashtonCorby) December 27, 2021

6 straight AFC west crowns see you at the end of January, Arrowhead. pic.twitter.com/CIM7LWYyLy — Sam Griffin (@samuelLgriffin) December 27, 2021

The moment an AFC West team that is not the Chiefs think their fortunes are turning around. pic.twitter.com/K4EOjBlyYD — Zachary (@ZachIsHere) December 27, 2021

6 time, 6 time, 6 time, 6 time, 6 time, 6 time AFC West Champions!!!



#1 seed lock is getting closer!



Not bad for a QB that’s been figured out!!!!!



Let’s go Chiefs!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/TzEiCEzbhs — Michael Lizalde (@mzalde) December 27, 2021

For the 6th season in a row, the Kansas City Chiefs are the AFC West Champions!!! pic.twitter.com/BBoKQwcWRn — Carson Hudkins Chiefs RS (10-4) #1 seed! (@Carson_Hudkins) December 27, 2021

Division champs. Not bad for a 3-4 team. #chiefs — Tyler Hillsman (@thillsman) December 27, 2021