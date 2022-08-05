Kansas City Current shelve USWNT soccer star Sam Mewis for remainder of NWSL season

The Kansas City Current on Friday placed midfielder Sam Mewis on the National Women’s Soccer League’s season-ending injury list, meaning the international soccer star will miss the remainder of the 2022 season.

Mewis has continued deal with what the team called “a long-standing progressive injury” to her right leg. She hurt the leg before signing with the Current in late November 2021, the team said in a statement.

She had not yet played a single minute of league competition for the Current, who visit the San Diego Wave for a game at 4 p.m. Central Time on Sunday. She did make two starts this year in Challenge Cup matches.

The Current (5-4-4) had harbored high hopes about what Mewis might be able to contribute this season. But the U.S. Women’s National Team standout won’t get the opportunity to show them until 2023 at the earliest.

“We are understandably disappointed, not just for the club, but for Sam,” Current general manager Camille Levin Ashton said. “She has been a valuable leader for this organization since she joined us.

“Although she won’t be able to contribute on the field for the balance of this season, she is an invaluable asset to this team and contributes daily to our success. We will continue to support her in every way possible.” said .