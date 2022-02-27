Kansas City Current open preseason with a lopsided win against defending NWSL champions

As they say, it’s only the preseason ... but 6-0 is a pretty decisive outcome no matter the stakes.

And that was the final score Saturday as the Kansas City Current opened their preseason schedule with 6-0 victory over the Washington Spirit, the National Women’s Soccer League’s defending champions, at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Head coach Matt Potter, the veteran soccer leader hired this offseason to produce better results in year two of the KC franchise, was able to get a look at multiple players.

Six players scored, and goalkeepers A.D. Franch and Cassie Miller — the latter was acquired just a week and a half ago — split time in goal for the shutout.

“To play three rookies in the back four, in their first-ever real competitive game … I thought that group stood out well,” Potter said.

Maddie Nolf was the only veteran on the Current’s starting back line Saturday. Alex Loera and Jenna Winebrenner were the starting center-backs and Izzy Rodriguez played left-back.

Rodriguez scored the Current’s first goal on a cross from Kristen Hamilton 10 minutes in. Veteran offseason addition Lynn Williams scored the second and then assisted on the Current’s third, setting up midfielder Addie McCain to poke the ball into the Spirit’s net.

Hamilton was next to score, and that goal made it 4-0 at halftime.

Victoria Pickett started the second half and scored the fifth Current goal in the 60th minute. Three minutes later, this year’s first-round NWSL Draft pick, Elyse Bennett, scored the sixth and final goal via a nice assist from Jaycie Johnson.

The scoring barrage was welcome way to begin the season, no doubt, but afterward, Potter was just as pleased with his goalkeepers’ performance.

“I think, obviously we want to score goals, but more importantly we want to be known as a team that it’s tough to score goals on,” Potter said. “And anytime you get a clean sheet you’ve earned that, and that’s what we want to be about.”

The Current’s next preseason game is Wednesday at Explora Stadium, the home of the Orlando Pride. Game time is 6 p.m. Central Time.