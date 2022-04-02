Kansas City Current get lapped by Louisville in home opener at Children’s Mercy Park

It was a perfect day for soccer on Saturday at Children’s Mercy Park: sunny, no wind to speak of and a little over 60 degrees.

Unfortunately, the day finished on a less than perfect note for the hosts, as the Kansas City Current lost 3-0 to Racing Louisville FC in their first home game of the year in Kansas City, Kan.

The game ended an unbeaten start in the NWSL Challenge Cup for the Current (2-1-1). They’d opened the season and tournament with a 1-1 tie at Racing Louisville on March 18.

The Current are now off until April 15, when they play the Houston Dash their second of three straight Challenge Cup matches.

This story will be updated.