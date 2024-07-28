Kansas City Current on cusp of advancing to Summer Cup semifinals after win vs. Pachuca

The Kansas City Current took care of Pachuca on Saturday night with a 3-0 victory in the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup.

Debinha scored two goals and Kristen Hamilton added one of her own. All three goals were scored in the first half, and the Current made it look relatively easy.

The Current posted 18 shots, eight on frame, holding Pachuca to just one shot in the first half.

Debinha opened the scoring with a first-time shot on a loose ball in the box. Her right-footed blast curled into the top corner.

She added her second in the 30th minute with a well-timed run to volley home Hamilton’s cross.

Three minutes later, Hamilton tapped home a shot at the back post from Michelle Cooper.

Kansas City Current players celebrate a goal in the first half against Pachuca at CPKC Stadium on July 27, 2024.

The Current moves to the top of its group with six points and a goal differential of plus-five

Only the four best of the five group winners will make the tournament’s semifinals, which will be held August 6 at CPKC Stadium.

This Thursday, a final group-stage match with Tigres looms as the deciding factor as to whether or not the Current make the semis. Based on the results of matches completed through Saturday night, the Current is in position to do so with a victory.

Thursdays match kicks off from CPKC Stadium at 7 p.m.

Daniel Sperry covers soccer for The Star. He can be reached at sperry.danielkc@gmail.com.