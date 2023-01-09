Kansas City Current add star power, World Cup experience with acquisition of Debinha

The Kansas City Current have announced the stunning acquisition of Debinha, the National Women’s Soccer League’s top available free agent. The club announced on Monday morning they have agreed to a two-year deal with the 31-year-old Brazilian star forward.

“Debinha is one of the most talented, accomplished and well-known players in the world. Her name is synonymous with excellence,” said co-owners Angie and Chris Long. “We can’t wait for Kansas City to have the special opportunity to watch Debinha play and cheer her on.”

Debinha, whose full name is Débora Cristiane de Oliveira, has spent the last six seasons with the North Carolina Courage, scoring 51 goals and notching 20 assists. In 2022, she posted a career high 12 goals, which launched her into MVP conversations.

“As a professional athlete, I always want to get better and to be on a competitive team that fights for titles, with excellent professionals,” Debinha said. “I’m sure it will help me in that goal and Kansas City showed that last season.”

With the Courage, she won the NWSL Championship back to back in 2018 and ‘19 and the NWSL Shield (best regular season record) in ‘17, ’18 and ‘19, as well as the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup.

North Carolina Courage’s Debinha, front right, is congratulated by teammates after being named the MVP of an NWSL championship soccer game against the Chicago Red Stars in Cary, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.

In her international career, she’s notched 59 goals in over 120 appearances for Brazil, playing in two Olympics (2016 and 2020) and the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

She began her career playing in Brazil before moving to Avaldsnes IF in Norway. In Norway she scored 23 goals in 30 appearances.

She reportedly had interest from Arsenal in England’s Women’s Super League and the Orlando Pride within the NWSL. What the Current have been building on and off the field was an attractive feature.

“The plan that the club has shown me left me really motivated, because of the entire training facility and the construction of a stadium for a women’s team,” Debinha said. “All of this made me want to be part of it and made me think about being here today. I’m happy for this new journey that is just beginning.”

Debinha is the Current’s fourth addition to their roster this offseason after bringing in the midfield duo of Vanessa DiBernardo and Morgan Gautrat from Chicago, as well as Mimmi Larsson.

With the return of Lynn Williams to the fold as well, the Current’s attack should venture into the conversations of being one of the most dangerous in the league. Prolific goalscorers in their prime, with a load of depth, would be a dream scenario for most coaches.

With the Women’s World Cup taking place in late July into August, it is expected that a number of Current players will be with their national teams during that stretch. While the league plans to hold as few games as possible, the practicality of a complete stop was difficult to envision. The depth that the team has accrued, ideally, should help it survive that stretch, as well as the inevitable injuries that pop up during a season.

The Current are likely not done with roster moves as well. With the NWSL draft coming this Thursday, the Current are scheduled to have 8 selections. With seven roster spots available — the Current have filled 23 of the 30 spots the team can bring to training camp — something will have to give.

The NWSL Draft will take place on Thursday, January 12, at 5 p.m. Central, during the 2023 United Soccer Coaches Convention.