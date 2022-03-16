Here’s the Kansas City Current’s 2022 National Women’s Soccer League schedule

With their 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup debut looming Friday evening at Louisville, the Kansas City Current on Wednesday learned their complete schedule for the upcoming season.

The Current play their National Women’s Soccer League opener on the road in Portland on April 30, taking on the Thorns at Providence Park. KC’s home opener is May 8 against the Houston Dash at Children’s Mercy Park.

The Current begin a series of four home games May 30 against Racing Louisville FC. The Current will also host the new San Diego Wave, Gotham FC and the Chicago Red Stars during that span.

The league’s 10th anniversary season includes 12 teams set to compete in a single table, 22-match regular season with 11 home games and 11 away games per club.

Here’s the complete schedule for the KC Current (all times Central):

March — 18: at Racing Louisville, 6:30 p.m. (NWSL Challenge Cup); 25: at Chicago Red Stars, 7:30 p.m. (NWSL Challenge Cup); 30: at Houston Dash, 7:30 p.m. (NWSL Challenge Cup)

April — 2: Racing Louisville, 2 p.m. (NWSL Challenge Cup); 15: Houston Dash, 7 p.m. (NWSL Challenge Cup); 24: Chicago Red stars, 4 p.m. (NWSL Challenge Cup); 30: at Portland Thorns, 5 p.m.

May — 8: Houston Dash, 4 p.m.; 14: at Orlando Pride, 5:30 p.m.; 21: at Angel City FC, 9:30 p.m.; 25: at OL Reign, 9 p.m.; 30: Racing Louisville FC, 2 p.m.

June — 4: San Diego Wave FC, 7:30 p.m.; 11: NJ/NY Gotham FC, 7:30 p.m.; 18: Chicago Red Stars, 7:30 p.m.

July — 1: at Houston Dash, 7:30 p.m.; 10: at Washington Spirit, 4 p.m.; 17: OL Reign, 6 p.m.; 31: Orlando Pride, 6 p.m.

August — 7: at San Diego Wave FC, 4 p.m.; 13: at North Carolina Courage, 7 p.m.; 19: Angel City FC, 7 p.m.; 28: NC Courage, 6 p.m.

September — 11: at NJ/NY Gotham FC, 4 p.m.; 14: at Chicago Red Stars, 7 p.m.; 18: Portland Thorns FC, 4 p.m.; 25: Washington Spirit, 4 p.m.

October — 1: at Racing Louisville FC, 6:30 p.m.