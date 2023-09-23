Kansas City crash leaves two injured, knocks out power in neighborhood, police say

A Kansas City crash left two people injured, one critically, and knocked out power for “several blocks,” police say.

Just before 8 p.m., police responded to East 44th Street and Prospect Avenue.

Investigators determined that a black Subaru Outback was traveling south on Prospect when it drove off the roadway and into a wooden pole, according to a statement from the Kansas City Police Department.

The vehicle knocked the pole down before flipping on its roof. The driver and a passenger were transported to the hospital.

The driver was critically injured, according to the statement.

Evergy restored power after the crash knocked it out for several blocks, police say.