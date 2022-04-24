Kansas City Comets’ season ends with semifinal loss to Florida Tropics in MASL playoffs

The Kansas City Comets’ run through the Major Arena Soccer League playoffs came to an end Saturday night in Florida.

The Comets fell behind 2-0 and went on to lose 4-2 in the semifinal match against the Florida Tropics in Lakeland, Fla. That tied the series at one win apiece, forcing a subsequent 15-minute period to decide who would advance to the Ron Newman Cup final.

Again taking a 2-0 lead, the Tropics prevailed 4-2 in the extra session as well to eliminate the Comets from contention for the MASL championship.

Milos Vucic and John Sosa scored for Kansas City during the full-time game Saturday, while Rian Marques scored both of the Comets’ goals in the extra period.

The Tropics will soon find out whether they will face the San Diego Sockers or Chihuahua Savage in the finals. Those teams are scheduled to finish their semifinal series on Sunday in San Diego.