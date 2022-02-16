Kansas City Comets update: Home-and-home weekend series against Milwaukee Wave on deck

The Kansas City Comets struggled to find their rhythm in an overtime home loss to the Chihuahua Savage last weekend but are looking forward to a home-and-home twin-bill this weekend against the Milwaukee Wave.

Here’s what’s going on with the Comets (9-1-1) this week as their Major Arena Soccer League season continues on Saturday and Sunday.

Game recap

The Savage forced overtime and won 6-5 on a pinpoint pass in the extra period Saturday.

“We did not play a good game,” Comets player-coach Leo Gibson admitted. “That includes myself. ... I think all of us, starting with me, we did not play to our full potential.”

The Comets allowed an easy early goal but tied it up on rookie Lesia Thetsane’s third of the season. Comets captain John Sosa then converted a penalty kick to make it 2-1. After the Savage pulled even at 2-2, goals by KC forward Adam James — his first of the year — and Lucas Sousa put the Comets on top 4-2 at halftime.

Following a scoreless third quarter, Carlos Hernandez and Jorge Ríos scored 71 seconds apart for the visitors, leveling the match 4-4 with 6:22 left. The Comets’ final goal, good for a 5-4 lead that would not last, was a Sosa rocket off a restart.

“If we had finished the game out as strong as we actually are, we win that game easily,” James said.

The Comets remain in first place in MASL’s Central Division despite the overtime defeat.

Silver linings

James’ goal broke a 17-game scoring drought dating to last year.

“Honestly,” he said, “I would give up my goal for the win for the team.”

Another bright spot Saturday was goalkeeper Lou Misner, who got the start because Nicolau Neto was injured. Misner surrendered an easy goal but came back strong with several difficult saves. He ended up stopping 14 shots.

Next up: Milwaukee Wave

The Comets and Wave are typically evenly matched, and that should hold true this weekend. Milwaukee’s in fourth place in the Central Division at 5-6-1, but the Wave have won four of their last five.

The Comets visit Milwaukee on Saturday (game time 6:05 p.m. Central), then return home to Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence for a 4 p.m. start on Sunday. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.