Kansas City civil rights leaders ‘elated’ at DOJ probe of KCPD employment practices

Glenn E. Rice, Luke Nozicka
·3 min read

Local civil rights leaders on Monday lauded the U.S. Department of Justice for launching an investigation to determine if the Kansas City Police Department has engaged in racial discrimination.

In a letter obtained by The Star, the federal agency said it was investigating whether KCPD discriminated against Black officers and if the force maintained “a hostile work environment,” among other issues. Justice Department officials noted, though, that the agency has not come to any conclusions yet as its investigation has just begun.

Titus Golden, a Black KCPD officer who has called for change from within, said “it’s a blessing to see this.”

“If only they would listen when officers are getting treated differently, it wouldn’t have to be like this,” Golden said Monday. “If us Black officers are getting treated bad I can only imagine how the community (is) being treated.”

News of the probe comes months after The Star published a series of stories examining allegations of racism and harassment within the police force. The newspaper found that the number of Black officers was lower than it had been decades ago, that Black cops were disproportionately disciplined by KCPD, and at least 18 officers had left because of racist treatment over a 15-year period.

Just 11.6% of officers are Black in a city that is 28% Black, The Star found. In 1998, the department was 12.3% Black.

In 2009, the U.S. Department of Justice announced it was investigating why the number of Black officers in the KCPD was lower than expected. But the agency never released any results and previously declined to comment on its findings.

Kansas City police officer Titus Golden talks about racism within the police department during an interview with The Star.
The Rev. Darron Edwards, who with other clergy wrote to federal officials about the issue, said it was “about time” and noted that the community has for “too long” asked that the police force resemble the population it serves.

“True culture change does not happen necessarily with the chief of police. Culture changes when the deputy chiefs and majors of the police divisions ensure the wishes of the top cop is carried out,” Edwards said. “We need to make sure there’s Black and brown individuals at this critical level.”

Former police chief Darryl Forte’, who served as KCPD’s first Black top cop, said the force is not “immune to societal issues.”

“I am hopeful the outcome of the U.S. Department of Justice investigation results in candid dialogue followed by change,” he said.

Gwen Grant, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City, which was also among the groups requesting a probe, said she was thrilled to learn of the investigation.

“We are elated we are extremely hopeful that this investigation will set us on a course for transparency, accountability, equity and justice,” Grant told The Star.

“We hope this employment investigation will expand to include excessive and deadly use of force patterns and practices as well,” she said.

Lora McDonald, executive director of the Metro Organization for Racial and Economic Equity, which has called for a Department of Justice investigation, said she hopes the investigation points “to the changes we know need to be made in this department.”

“Specifically, there’s a pattern of systemic racism so pervasive it even impacts black officers,” she said. “Citizens of this community experiencing that impact of this racism have had little recourse short of lawsuits, which we all pay for, when they do get results.”

DOJ letter on Kansas City police employment investigation by The Kansas City Star on Scribd

