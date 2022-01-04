Kansas City City Hall closed for repairs Tuesday following water line break

Kansas City’s 85-year-old City Hall building will be closed Tuesday as crews work to repair a water line break.

The temporary closure is the result of a broken sixth floor water line, according to a news release from the city. Crews are also working to repair damage after water leaked down to the lower floors of the building.

City employees who work out of City Hall will work remotely Tuesday. The city is directing citizens with city business needs, like paying fees and applying for permits, to handle those business online at www.kcmo.gov.

The building is expected to reopen Wednesday, according to the release.