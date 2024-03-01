Kansas City Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman denies leaking New York Jets' game plans

Mecole Hardman and the New York Jets would both like to forget about their brief time together.

Just days after Hardman admitted he “checked out” during his five games with the Jets, reports surfaced alleging the wide receiver leaked New York’s game plans to opposing NFL teams.

Hardman denied the accusation Friday on social media.

“There were FALSE accusations made about me and MY CHARACTER! To set the record straight, I have never and would never leak gameplans to another team,” Hardman posted on X. “I have never been a person to give an opponent an upper hand I always want to win no matter the circumstances!!!!!”

SNY reported that Hardman, frustrated with his playing time and usage, leaked game plans to opponents such as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Jets lost Kansas City 23-20 in Week 4 but defeated Philadelphia 20-14 in Week 6.

The Jets signed Hardman in March 2023 after the wideout spent his first four NFL seasons in Kansas City.

Hardman had just one catch for six yards in five games with the Jets. After a brief and underwhelming stint in New York, the Jets traded Hardman back to the Chiefs in October.

Hardman had 14 catches and 118 receiving yards upon his return in six regular-season games in Kansas City. In Super Bowl 58, Hardman caught the game-winning touchdown pass in overtime from Patrick Mahomes.

