Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live updates from Monday Night Football

The NFL’s prime-time slate has been hit and miss so far this year, but that was never a question when a Super Bowl LVII rematch was scheduled for Monday Night Football.

There are countless storylines to follow as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles take the field Monday night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Chiefs coach Andy Reid faces his former team, and brothers Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce meet once again ... even without Taylor Swift in the stands.

Patrick Mahomes vs. Jalen Hurts makes for one of the best quarterback matchups you’ll see this year, not to mention the Eagles will try to earn a modicum of revenge after the Chiefs’ gritted out a Super Bowl victory some nine months ago.

Of course, these teams are different this season. The Chiefs’ offense hasn’t quite clicked, and Hurts has had some struggles, though the “Brotherly Shove” (AKA the “Tush Push”) continues to be a weapon in the Eagles’ arsenal.

The Chiefs’ defense has also thrived this season, including in the previous game against the Miami Dolphins in Germany. The Eagles, on the other hand, continue to rely on a pass rush that gets to opposing quarterbacks over and over for sacks.

Just not in Super Bowl LVII, right?

Expect plenty of fanfare (and even some extended ESPN coverage) as the Chiefs and Eagles clash on Monday Night Football. And stay up to date with our commentary from the game...

Live updates: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

