Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers: How to watch, kickoff time and more

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. (Denny Medley-Imagn Images)

The two top teams in the AFC West will battle it out on Sunday afternoon when the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Los Angeles Chargers. The undefeated Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, will face the 2-1 Chargers at Sofi Stadium, with QB Justin Herbert expected to start for the home team. The Chargers may also be down a key player on Sunday; safety Derwin James Jr. was suspended without pay for one game. In a letter from the NFL to James, the suspension was handed down after James "lowered [his] head and made forcible contact to Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth" in last Sunday's game between the Chargers and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The statement elaborated, "Substantial penalties are warranted when players violate the rules intended to protect player safety on a repeated basis, particularly when the violations carry with them a significant risk of injury to an opposing player." James is expected to appeal the ruling.

The game will air at 4:45 p.m on CBS and Paramount+. Here’s all the info you need about today's Kansas City vs. Los Angeles game. You can also keep an eye on game-day updates here.

How to watch the Chiefs vs. Chargers game:

Date: September 29, 2024

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT

Game: Chiefs vs. Chargers

TV channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo, DirecTV, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube, and more

What channel is the Chiefs vs. Chargers game on?

The Chiefs will visit the Chargers this Sunday, Sept. 29, airing live at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Chiefs vs. Chargers game is also available to stream on Paramount+ through their NFL on CBS channel, which is included in both their Essential plan and their Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan. You can also watch CBS on platforms including Fubo TV, DirecTV and YouTube TV. Out of market viewers will be able to find the game on YouTube TV's NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL+.

2024 NFL season Week 4 full schedule:

All times Eastern

Thursday, Sept. 26

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants: 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, Sept. 29

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cincinnati Bengals at Carolina Panthers: 1 p.m. (FOX)

LA Rams at Chicago Bears: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Denver Broncos at NY Jets: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Washington Commanders at Arizona Cardinals: 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

New England Patriots at San Francisco 49ers: 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs at L.A. Chargers: 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders: 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens: 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 30

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins: 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions: 8:15 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)

Many NFL games are broadcast on local channels, so if you're looking to catch an in-market game, it may be as simple as turning on your TV (or setting up a digital TV antenna). A $7/month subscription to NFL+ will get you access to NFL Network which can be great for watching some games, but the downside of NFL+ is that when it comes to the regular season, it's just local and primetime games (and only on mobile or tablet!). In which case, here's what we recommend to watch the NFL.

