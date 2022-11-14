Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers: When, where, betting line, TV and AFC West stakes

The next Sunday Night Football game may be the last chance of any team catching the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West.

Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, originally scheduled for the late-afternoon slot, was flexed into prime time to showcase the reigning division champion against the current second-place team and what many expected to be the top challenger.

That will remain the case if the Chargers win. The Chiefs and Chargers are the only AFC West teams above .500, with the Chiefs at 7-2 after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-17, on Sunday and the Chargers falling at the San Francisco 49ers, 22-16,

A Chargers victory would allow them to keep the Chiefs within striking distance. They will have split the regular-season series after Kansas City won 27-24 in Week 2.

But a Chiefs’ triumph would blow open the race and move Kansas City one week closer to its seventh straight division title. The Chargers would be three games back with seven remaining and will have dropped the season series,

The Denver Broncos (3-6) and Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) are a distant third and fourth.

Here’s a first look at Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game:

The details

When: Sunday, 7:20 p.m. (Central)

Where: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles

TV: NBC (Ch. 41 in Kansas City, Ch. 3 in Wichita)

Radio: WDAF (106.5 FM) (or streamed on Chiefs mobile app)

Series: Chiefs lead 66-57-1

Opening betting line: Chiefs by 6