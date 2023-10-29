Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos: Live updates from Sunday’s AFC West showdown

Well, there have certainly been less interesting injury reports for the Chiefs, which this week involved one starter hitting injured reserved and another hoping to play through his own “flu game.”

Starting at the top, quarterback Patrick Mahomes will attempt to play through a reported case of the flu when the Kansas City Chiefs face the Denver Broncos at 3:25 p.m. Central. Mahomes was a late add to the injury report due to illness.

The Chiefs, however, will be without linebacker Nick Bolton, who will miss at least four weeks with a dislocated wrist. He’s on injured reserve, which means more action for former Chargers linebacker (and NFL chess champion) Drue Tranquill, who has emerged for KC of late.

OK, now about the game. The Chiefs (6-1) have a commanding three-game lead in the AFC West. It might be a touch early to call the race over, but a win on Sunday would give the Chiefs a sweep over the Broncos, who haven’t been much better since Sean Payton took over for the fired Nathaniel Hackett.

You’d be hard pressed to find anyone picking the Broncos to win today, especially from a national perspective. But it’s worth noting the line has dipped just under a touchdown since the news of Mahomes’ illness, and division-rivalry games tend to be close nonetheless.

Follow along with our commentary from today’s action...

Live updates: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos

Follow our live commentary as the Chiefs and Broncos meet for the second time this season.