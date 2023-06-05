Kansas City Chiefs visit White House for first time to celebrate Super Bowl victory

President Joe Biden said Monday that the Kansas City Chiefs are building a dynasty as he welcomed them to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl victory.

Joking that it was good his wife — a die hard Eagles fan — wasn’t there to witness the ceremony, Biden congratulated the team for beating the Eagles in February.

“The Chiefs not only hold a title again, they’re building a dynasty,” President Joe Biden said, praising the team’s success under the leadership of Coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“Boy can play, man,” Biden said of Mahomes. “Two-time MVP, the comeback king, the only player in history with a winning record when down by 10 points or more. We saw him play with that high ankle sprain, another legendary chapter in the story of one of the greatest quarterbacks of his generation — and I predict of any generation.”

In addition to Mahomes, Biden heaped praise on tight end Travis Kelce, who mouthed a wowed profanity when his name was uttered by the president. Biden called the pair two of the best players in the NFL.

The visit comes a day after the Chiefs announced the death of Norma Hunt, the wife of the team’s late founder Lamar Hunt and mother to current Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt.

Norma Hunt had attended all 57 Super Bowl games, including all three of the Chiefs’ wins. The president expressed his condolences to the Hunt family and called for a moment of silence for the “first lady of football.”

The Chiefs gathered on the South Lawn on a sunny 80-degree day for their first ever visit to the White House.

Teams didn’t start consistently visiting 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. after winning a championship until 1980, when President Jimmy Carter invited the Pittsburgh Steelers to visit with the 1979 World Series champion Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Chiefs won their first Super Bowl in 1970, which means they didn’t score a visit to the White House to see President Richard Nixon. When the team won again in 2020, the potential visit was ultimately canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We missed the first one due to COVID but we are here strong, man,” Reid said. “Kansas City strong”

The Chiefs entered a White House occupied by fans of their Super Bowl opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles. Biden claimed on Twitter ahead of the game that he wasn’t picking a side as president before adding “as Jill Biden’s husband, fly Eagles, fly.”

The first lady, a passionate Eagles fan who grew up in the Philadelphia area, attended the Super Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium dressed in a custom Eagles jersey with her name on the back and the No. 46 for his husband’s presidency.

The Chiefs presented the president with a red No. 46 jersey for the Super Bowl champions, which could be awkward for the first lady when she returns from overseas.

The president, who described his wife’s fandom as “rabid” during the ceremony, noted she still doesn’t believe the holding penalty called at the end of the game.

Biden joked that the mayor of Philadelphia had asked him to arrest Reid, who coached the Eagles before moving to Kansas City, and bring him back to Philadelphia.

Several Kansas and Missouri area lawmakers attended the ceremony, including Reps. Emanuel Cleaver and Sharice Davids, Kansas City area Democrats who bet White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre that the Chiefs would win.

Other officials in attendance included Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, Republican Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas and U.S. House members from both Missouri and Kansas.