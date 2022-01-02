The KC Chiefs had a chance to put the game in Patrick Mahomes’ hands. They whiffed.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stood on the sideline, a heavy coat draping his shoulder pads, eyes glued to the field inside Paul Brown Stadium.

Powerless about how it all would end.

A football sailed through the uprights to beat the Chiefs on Sunday in Cincinnati, 34-31, a result that just might cost them the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

And to think: That football could’ve been in Mahomes’ hands instead, game on the line. Wait a minute, it should’ve been in his hands.

How? Let the Bengals score.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was kindly prepared to sneak the ball into the end zone with nearly two minutes left Sunday, a touchdown that would have returned possession back to the man who’s led three fourth-quarter comebacks this year alone. (We remember what he did in Los Angeles just last month, right?)

No thanks.

The Chiefs kept battling with their defense instead, and it was an admirable effort. They forced the Bengals to run the final seven snaps from the 1-yard line. They even baited Cincinnati into going for a fourth-down try, for whatever reason.

Almost stopped that, too. A penalty flag — one of many coach Andy Reid seemed to question in a round-about way — offered the Bengals new life and set up the game-winning kick.

And suddenly, for all of their efforts, the Chiefs were left with nothing. Every one of their defensive stops had simply ticked more time off the clock, lessening the chances for Mahomes to provide some late heroics until —poof — the opportunity had disappeared altogether without Mahomes ever removing his trench coat.

“We stopped them, so...” Reid said. “And then there was a penalty. It kind of played out.”

Reid evaded a more thorough answer when asked about the decision in his post-game Zoom news conference. He acknowledged the Chiefs would have let the Bengals score with just 46 seconds left, but at that point they instead took a knee to set up the field goal.

The more difficult decision, however, had long passed by then.

Story continues

It arrived earlier, immediately the two-minute warning — with the Chiefs still holding two timeouts, mind you. The Bengals twice tried to use a quarterback sneak to power the ball in the end zone for a go-ahead score. The Chiefs stopped them both, then used both timeouts. One play later, they stuffed running back Joe Mixon. Another 40 seconds off the clock.

Then the flag.

Game over.

It didn’t have end that way. If the Chiefs had dragged Burrow across the goal line on his first attempt, sure they would have trailed by 7, but Mahomes would’ve jogged onto the field with 115 seconds and time timeouts in his back pocket.

Who bets against him?

“There’s a time and a place for that,” Mahomes said. “They made six stops at the goal line. I mean, whenever you make six stops at the 1-yard line, it’s tough whenever they get a first down after that.”

To be certain, this isn’t black and white. There’s no fool-proof decision.

Electing a different option doesn’t guarantee the Chiefs win. The Bengals certainly could have stopped Mahomes on that final drive. And heck, the Chiefs nearly won win the option they chose, though the Bengals did them a favor with the fourth-down attempt.

It is, however, about the option that gives you the greatest chance to win, not about which guarantees you victory. In this case, it boiled down to which one is more likely:

Asking your defense to carry a heavier load.

Or asking your half-billion dollar quarterback to do it.