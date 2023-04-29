Kansas City Chiefs trade up in Round 2 of ’23 NFL Draft, select wide receiver from SMU

The Chiefs traded up during Friday night’s second round of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City.

The Chiefs sent picks No. 63, 122 (fourth round) and 249 (seventh round) to the Detroit Lions in exchange for picks No. 55 and 194 (sixth round).

And with the 55th overall pick in the second round, the Chiefs selected former Southern Methodist wide receiver Rashee Rice.

The 6-foot-1, 204-pound Rice posted impressive numbers in college, totaling 233 catches for 3,111 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also had one kickoff return for 10 yards.

Rice, who recorded a 4.51 time in the 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, had 96 catches for 1,355 yards last season en route to being named a second-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-American Athletic Conference selection.

Rice is a former college teammate of Chiefs backup quarterback Shane Buechele.

The selection of Rice bolsters a Chiefs wide receiver corps currently consisting of Marquez Valdes-Scanting, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, Justin Watson, Richie James and Justyn Ross, among others.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach appears to have a preference of using the second round for a wide receiver. This year it was Rice, while previous years brought Moore (2022) and Mecole Hardman (2019).