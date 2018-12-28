Chiefs sign RB Damien Williams to two-year extension

The Chiefs seem to be pleased with how Damien Williams has performed in their last few games. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Running back Damien Williams has signed a two-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs, per Yahoo Sports’ Terez Paylor. The extension is worth a maximum value of $8.1 million.

Williams came over to Kansas City this year after four seasons with the Miami Dolphins and has found himself as the Chiefs’ top runner over the last few weeks. In Kareem Hunt and Spencer Ware’s absence, the Oklahoma product has topped 100 yards from scrimmage over the last two weeks.

The Chiefs have re-signed RB Damien Williams to a two-year extension, a source tells Yahoo Sports. KC has liked what it's seen from Kareem Hunt's replacement. — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) December 28, 2018





The Damien Williams extension is for two years with a max value of $8.1 million, per sources. — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) December 28, 2018





