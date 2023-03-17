Kansas City Chiefs re-sign center/guard Nick Allegretti to one-year deal, source says

The Chiefs made a move Friday morning to ensure they maintain flexibility and depth on their offensive line.

The Chiefs re-signed backup center/guard Nick Allegretti to a one-year deal, a source familiar with the situation told The Star. Financial terms were not disclosed.

With the re-signing, the Chiefs have retained an important piece behind starting guards Joe Thuney and Trey Smith and starting center Creed Humphrey.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Allegretti has appeared in 57 games with 12 starts over the past four seasons. He started two games at left guard and one game at right guard in 2022.

Allegretti proved during the 2021 playoffs that he’s more than just a blocker. He showed his athleticism against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card Game by hauling in a 1-yard pass for his first career touchdown.

As of now, Allegretti is the lone remaining member of the Chiefs’ 2019 draft class.

From that group, safety Juan Thornhill signed with the Cleveland Browns; defensive tackle Khalen Saunders signed with the New Orleans Saints; wide receiver Mecole Hardman remains an unrestricted free agent; cornerback Rashad Fenton was traded to the Atlanta Falcons in 2022; and running back Darwin Thompson is now with the Seattle Seahawks.