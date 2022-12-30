Here’s how the Kansas City Chiefs can secure a win over the Denver Broncos in Week 17

The Chiefs and Denver Broncos close out their annual two-game AFC West series on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs (12-3) took the first meeting in Week 14, extending their winning streak over the Broncos (4-11) to 14 games. The 14-game streak represents a franchise record for most consecutive wins over a single opponent.

But it certainly wasn’t easy for the Chiefs in the last meeting.

Kansas City jumped out to a 27-0 lead and then had to hold off the Broncos’ comeback attempt before securing a 34-28 victory.

There is also change in Denver, as the team fired first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett. This time around, the Chiefs will square off a Broncos unit led by interim coach Jerry Rosburg.

“I mentioned to the team that you’re never quite sure what you’re going to see,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “So, you’ve got to be ready for anything and everything and make sure you bring the energy that you need to take care of business.”

Here are four key areas to monitor for the Chiefs, who seek to improve to 13-3 for the fifth time in franchise history:

NO TURNOVERS

Statistically, this is virtually the same Denver team the Chiefs faced in Week 14.

The Broncos still rank at or near the bottom of the league in multiple offensive categories, including points per game (last, 15.5), but they boast one of the league’s top defensive units.

So, how exactly was Week 14 a close game?

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw three interceptions in the game, including two late in the second quarter. Denver capitalized on the costly first-half picks by turning both into touchdowns.

Then it was game on.

The Chiefs’ turnovers were brutal, resulting in the Broncos producing a season-high 28 points. Before that game, the Broncos topped 20 points just twice in the previous 12 games.

Mahomes fully understands he can’t make the same mistakes when the two teams take the field again on Sunday.

“They did a good job of following my eyes, making some good plays on some balls that I was trying to throw in some tight windows,” Mahomes said. “And so, I’ve had to make sure to just take what’s there and not try to force it.

“They got great players. Like I said, they got great players that make a lot of great plays, and so for me and for this team, we got to go out there and play our best ball. And we know we have to play our best ball if we want to win.”

DEAL WITH ‘TWIN TOWER’

The Chiefs already know all about wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who had three touchdown catches in Week 14.

Now, they might have to contend with an intact Broncos wide receiver corps if Courtland Sutton is available. At 6-foot-4, 216 pounds, Sutton provides the complementary piece to the 6-foot-1, 194-pound Jeudy.

Sutton didn’t play in the first matchup, but he returned to action in Week 16 after missing time with a hamstring injury. He’s been limited in practice this week, but the Chiefs are preparing as if he will be on the field.

“That’s the second twin tower in their offensive system,” Chiefs safety Justin Reid said. “They didn’t have him the first time; it put a lot of onus on Jerry Jeudy to take it on his own.

“But since they have him back, I’ve played against Courtland Sutton — we were in the same draft class — very big receiver, wide range, catching radius that they will have there. It allows them to give (Broncos quarterback) Russell Wilson another option on the outside, so I think it will be good for their offense to have them both on the field. And I think it will be a good challenge for us to defend both of them.”

Sutton totaled five catches for 64 yards on seven targets in Week 16, logging 53 offensive snaps.

SACK PARTY, PART II?

Wilson is still capable of hurting the Chiefs with his legs. He totaled 57 yards rushing on four carries in Week 14’s matchup.

“He’s still a quality quarterback, in my opinion, and he hurt us with his feet a number of times,” Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said. “We can’t allow that to happen.”

But if the Chiefs contain Jeudy and Sutton in pass coverage, the pass rush can get after Wilson in the same fashion as in Week 14.

The Chiefs enjoyed a sack party in that game, totaling six sacks and 11 quarterback hits. The six sacks were the most so far in a single game this season. And in a game within the game, Sunday once again favors the Chiefs in the sack department.

Opposing pass rusher have taken down Wilson a league-high 49 times this season, while the Chiefs’ 45 sacks are the fourth-most in the NFL.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones, who recorded a sack and two quarterback hits on Wilson in Week 14, currently has a team-high 12 sacks this season.

HANDLE BUSINESS

The Chiefs enter the weekend almost a 10-point favorite over the Broncos, so once again this is a game they should win.

Well, if the Chiefs don’t allow the Broncos to hang around and make things more interesting than it should be.

The Chiefs have extra incentive to win this game, especially with the postseason rapidly approaching and the race for the AFC’s No. 1 seed still undetermined.

If the Chiefs handle business and secure a victory over the Broncos, the Chiefs can relax and watch the Buffalo Bills (12-3) and Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) square off on Monday Night Football.

Week 17’s results will only help clear the picture for the No. 1 seed, which carries a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. All the Chiefs need to do is continue winning.