How the Kansas City Chiefs can secure a playoff spot, lock down AFC West title Sunday

On the other side of those turbulent couple of months to open the season, the Chiefs are back in a familiar conversation.

Talking about playoff scenarios.

With three weeks to play.

Yes, it’s only Week 15, but the Chiefs (who were once 3-4, need we remind you) can clinch a postseason spot Sunday in the most simplistic of ways.

Win.

A victory against the Steelers would secure the Chiefs a seventh straight trip to the postseason. (They could also get there with a tie and some other games falling into place.)

A playoff spot is nice. A division title? Even better. And that’s in play this weekend, as well. If the Chiefs win and the Chargers lose, the AFC West crown stays in Kansas City for a sixth straight season.

Just two months ago, the Chiefs sat in last place in the division. But over the next three weeks, they’ll be jockeying for seeding. They are currently the No. 1 seed in the AFC, a residency they took over last week when both the Titans and Patriots lost.

The Chiefs are the lone team in the conference to reach double-digit wins.

