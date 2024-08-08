Kansas City Chiefs and Royals games will have a new radio home starting next week

Starting next week, Royals fans who listen to games on the radio will have a new option on an FM station.

Audacy will debut 96.5 The Fan (KFNZ-FM) on Aug. 15 (replacing ALT 96.5), and there will be a sister station on the AM side. KCSP (610 AM) is being changed to The Fan AM 610 (KFNZ-AM).

Royals games will air on The Fan on both AM and FM this season starting Aug. 15, although select games will be only on the AM station. That’s because 96.5 The Fan also will be the flagship station for Chiefs games, although those contests also will be simulcast on 106.5 The Wolf (WDAF-FM) for the 2024 season.

Broadcast teams for the Royals (Denny Matthews, Jake Eisenberg) and Chiefs (Mitch Holthus, Danan Hughes, Josh Klinger) will remain the same.

“We have enjoyed a strong partnership with Audacy over the past few years and are excited for them to launch 96.5 The Fan heading into the 2024 football season,” Kim Hobbs, the Chiefs’ Vice President of Partnership Strategy and Development said in a news release. “In addition to being the new home of the Chiefs and the flagship station of the Chiefs Radio Network, 96.5 The Fan is going to take a strong lineup and offer exciting and entertaining sports content throughout the year through the power of the FM dial.”

Kansas State and Missouri men’s basketball and football games will be broadcast on 96.5 The Fan, too.

On weekdays, the schedule of shows on 96.5 The Fan will look familiar to regular listeners of KCSP (610 AM):

6 a.m. to 10 a.m.: “Fescoe and Dusty” with Bob Fescoe and Dusty Likins

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: “Cody and Gold” with Cody Tapp and Alex Gold

2 p.m. to 6 p.m.: “The Drive” with Carrington Harrison

When 96.5 The Fan debuts, it will replace ALT 96.5 (KRBZ-FM). That station’s afternoon show, “Church of Lazlo” will move to 98.9 The Rock (KQRC-FM) from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. That will start Thursday afternoon.

“Church of Lazlo” will continue airing on ALT 96.5 via simulcast until Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. The station will sign off at that time, and 96.5 The Fan will launch at 6 a.m. on Aug. 15.