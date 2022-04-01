Kansas City Chiefs report for offseason workout program on April 18; OTAs follow

It won’t be long until football is back.

The Chiefs officially know the dates for the start of their offseason workout program and organized team activities (OTAs), both of which are voluntary in nature, and mandatory three-day minicamp.

The Chiefs kick it all off on April 18 with Phase I of their offseason workout program, which limits activities to meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation for two weeks.

Phase II can include on-field workouts in individual and/or group instruction and drills. The workouts are conducted at a walk-through pace and no live contact or full-team drills are allowed during this three-week span.

Kansas City then enters Phase III of its offseason workout program. OTAs are scheduled for May 25-26, May 31-June 2 and June 7-10. During this period, the Chiefs are allowed to go through team-related 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills without pads, but no live contact is allowed. Player participation remains voluntary.

The Chiefs conclude their offseason workout program with a mandatory three-day minicamp, scheduled for June 14-16, before taking their annual summer break ahead of the start of training camp in late July.

Specific dates for training camp will be announced later.