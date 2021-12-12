Kansas City Chiefs receiver Josh Gordon scores first touchdown in 826 days

Chiefs fans have been wondering for weeks when wide receiver Josh Gordon would make an impact on a game.

That day came Sunday against the Raiders.

In the second quarter, Gordon caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes at Arrowhead Stadium.

That was Gordon’s first touchdown in 27 months. He caught a 20-yard pass from Tom Brady, when both played for the New England Patriots, during a game on Sept. 8, 2019.

The Patriots won 33-3 that day.

Later in the 2019 season, Gordon was cut by the Patriots, and then signed with the Seattle Seahawks. But he was suspended by the NFL on Dec. 16, 2019 “for violating the league’s policies on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse.”

Gordon missed all of the 2020 season, then signed with the Chiefs on Sept. 30.