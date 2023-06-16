Kansas City Chiefs receive Super Bowl 57 championship rings: Check them out

The Kansas City Chiefs again celebrated their Super Bowl 57 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles when they received their championship rings during a team ceremony Thursday night.

Much like Patrick Mahomes' stats most Sundays, the rings are eye-popping. Made by Jostens, the rings have 609 round diamonds, 16 baguette diamonds, four marquise diamonds and 35 rubies for 16.10 total carats. Symbolism abounds, with seemingly every diamond representing something about the Chiefs' journey to their third Super Bowl championship.

The top of the ring features rubies that make up the "KC" in the Chiefs logo, which sits overtop the franchise's Lombardi Trophies — which are, of course, done up in diamonds. One cool aspect of the ring is the top is removable and can then be worn as a pendant. When you remove the top, a replica of Arrowhead Stadium is revealed along with a quote from founding owner Lamar Hunt that reads "Arrowhead Stadium is my favorite place on earth."

One side of the ring features the player's name and number (in diamonds), sitting overtop Arrowhead Stadium. The other side of the ring features the phrase "Chiefs Kingdom" and the Super Bowl 57 logo, as well as the final score (38-35). Lombardi Trophy-shaped "confetti" surrounds the latter two items.

A ring fit for a Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/9xoSqbsd2A — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 16, 2023

The interior of the rings are emblazoned with the word "Edge" — which was, apparently, Andy Reid's motto for the team during the 2022 season — as well as the player's signature and the scores of the Chiefs' three playoff victories.

The bottom of the ring holds the initials "LH," for Hunt, who died in 2006.

A story for every stone. pic.twitter.com/apO31Pe4fp — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 16, 2023

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chiefs Super Bowl 57 rings revealed: Complete bling details