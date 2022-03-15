Report: Chiefs reach deal with Texans S Justin Reid, likely replacement for Tyrann Mathieu

It looks like the Kansas City Chiefs have found their replacement or Tyrann Mathieu.

The Chiefs reached a deal to sign former Houston Texans safety Justin Reid in free agency on Monday night, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Reid and the Chiefs reportedly agreed to a three-year, $31.5 million deal — $20 million of which will be guaranteed.

Reid had 66 total tackles and a pair of interceptions last season in Houston, his fourth with the team. The 25-year-old played in just 13 games last season while dealing with multiple injuries.

Though Reid is a great addition to the Chiefs’ defense, it likely means that Mathieu is going elsewhere.

Mathieu, 29, is entering free agency this offseason after his initial three-year deal with the Chiefs expired. Though some thought the Chiefs would try to re-sign Mathieu, a fan favorite who had 76 combined tackles and three interceptions last season, that is now very unlikely. Reid is by all accounts considered Mathieu’s replacement in Kansas City.

So, Mathieu is now expected to land elsewhere. According to ESPN's Kimberley Martin, the Chiefs never even offered Mathieu a deal and had always expected him to walk. He's widely considered one of the top defensive backs in the league, and will undoubtedly make a massive impact wherever he ends up.