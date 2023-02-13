Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes named Super Bowl 57 MVP

GLENDALE, Ariz. — For the second time of his career, Patrick Mahomes is a Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl MVP.

The Chiefs quarterback was named the Super Bowl 57 MVP after he led Kansas City to a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mahomes went 21 of 27 passing for 182 yards and three touchdowns despite playing on a ginger ankle that was reaggravated in the first half. He also added 44 rushing yards in the win.

The Chiefs trailed 24-14 at halftime and rattled off 24 second-half points. Mahomes and the Chiefs scored on every possession in the second half. Prior to Sunday, teams that trailed by at least 10 points at halftime were 1-26 in the Super Bowl, per NFL Research. Kansas City rallied back and became the second team to erase at least a 10-point deficit.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Super Bowl 57 was the first time two Black quarterbacks started against each other in a Super Bowl. Appropriately, the championship game was a showcase of spectacular performances between Mahomes and Jalen Hurts.

Mahomes’ Super Bowl 57 MVP capped off a stellar year for the Chiefs quarterback. He led the NFL with 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdowns in the regular season, the only quarterback to eclipse 5,000 passing yards and 40 touchdowns this year. His statistics earned him the NFL MVP honor and now he adds another Lombardi Trophy and Super Bowl MVP to his trophy case.

At 27 years old, Mahomes is a two-time Super Bowl champion, two-time Super Bowl MVP and two-time NFL MVP.

