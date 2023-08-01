Kansas City Chiefs players are confident they could survive a zombie apocalypse

One fun feature at this year’s Chiefs training camp in St. Joseph has been a daily question for the players as they take the field.

These aren’t probing queries, mind you.

The players have been asked about topics such as how many chicken nuggets they could eat in one sitting, what reality TV show they’d be on and how long they could survive a zombie apocalypse.

Members of the Chiefs’ social media team have shared the videos to the team’s TikTok, and they’ve been fun.

Chiefs players are confident they would do well if zombies suddenly appeared on the scene. These were some of the responses.

“I’m surviving, all day baby,” tight end Travis Kelce said. “I’m the last alive.”

“How long am I gonna last?” tight end Jody Fortson asked. “How long is the zombie gonna last?”

“I am prepared for this. This is me,” wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling said.

Here is the video.

And this is the video on how many chicken nuggets the players could eat. Some Chiefs asked important questions before offering their answer.