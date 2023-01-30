Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles are going to Super Bowl 57 in Arizona

The matchup for Super Bowl 57 is set.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs won their respective games during Sunday's conference championship round and will meet Feb. 12 in the battle for the Lombardi Trophy. The Eagles will serve as the home team in the game, which will be played in State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, meaning that Philadelphia will have the option to select its jersey color choice, dark or light.

Highlighting the matchup will be a pair of young passers in Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs and Jalen Hurts of the Eagles.

State Farm Stadium will host the NFL Super Bowl 57 on Feb. 12.

In the first game on Sunday, Philadelphia overwhelmed the San Francisco 49ers, who faced more unfortunate injury luck at quarterback. Third-stringer Brock Purdy started the game but left with an elbow injury midway through the first quarter, bringing in veteran journeyman Josh Johnson. Then, early in the third quarter, Johnson left the game after his head bounced against the turf after being brought down on a tackle and he left the game with a concussion. The Eagles rode their aggressive defense and protected the football to cruise to a 31-7 victory.

In the AFC title game, the Chiefs fended off several late charges from Joe Burrow and the Bengals to earn their third trip to the Super Bowl in the last four seasons. As Mahomes and the Chiefs were trying to get within field goal range, a key unnecessary roughness penalty from Joseph Ossai put Kansas City within range. Place kicker Harrison Butker drilled the 45-yard attempt to give the Chiefs a 23-20 victory.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox. Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl 57 halftime show.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Super Bowl 2023 matchup set: Eagles, Chiefs to vie for Lombardi Trophy