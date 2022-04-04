Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes hangs out with Pat Green at Billy Bob’s Texas show

Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes was at Billy Bob’s Texas Saturday night for Pat Green’s show.

Green post some pictures with Mahomes on his Facebook page on Sunday.

“So cool to have @patrickmahomes at my Billy Bob’s show last night,” Green said in the post. “he was so kind to my family and friends which goes a long way with me Thx hoss. you are the man!!!”

Mahomes has worked out at APEC Gym in Fort Worth during the off-season since he was starring at Texas Tech.