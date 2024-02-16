Kansas City Chiefs Pair with NFL to Donate $200,000 to New United Way Emergency Fund for Shooting Victims

"This moment is an opportunity to turn our collective outrage into action," the Chiefs said about their United Way fund for the Kansas City community

Kansas City Chiefs/ Instagram Kansas City Strong fundraiser logo

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced plans to support the victims of the mass shooting that left one woman dead and at least 23 people injured following the team's celebratory Super Bowl victory parade.

In a statement shared on social media Friday — just two days after the incident — the Chiefs shared that they've launched a emergency response fund in partnership with United Way of Greater Kansas City.

The Chiefs, alongside the Hunt Family Foundation and the NFL, made the first donation to the fund, a total of $200,000.

Money raised will go "first and foremost" to supporting shooting victims and their families, but will also be used for violence prevention and mental health services and first responders.

Related: Taylor Swift Donates $100,000 to Family of Woman Killed at Super Bowl Parade: 'My Deepest Sympathies'

David Eulitt/Getty Law enforcement respond to the shooting at Kansas City's Union Station

"We woke up as champions expecting to celebrate a day in triumph. Instead, February 14th will be remembered for its tragedy," Chris Rosson, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Kansas City, said in a statement on the fundraiser's website. "There will be many forces that will work to divide us in the weeks ahead, but as the Chiefs showed us on the field all season long – the best path forward is not to turn against each other but instead to work together — united. This moment is an opportunity to turn our collective outrage into action."

Concluding his message, Rosson challenged, "The true strength of

champions is revealed in how they respond in the face of adversity. The only question that remains is — how will we respond, Kansas City?"

Jamie Squire/Getty Union Station in the immediate aftermath of the shooting on Feb. 14

Donations can be made online through the #KCStrong fund page, but also by mail. Instructions on where to mail a check are located on the same fund page.

Story continues

The Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes announced that he, his wife Brittany Mahomes and their charitable foundation had donated to the fundraiser on social media. "Just like #ChiefsKingdom has always been there for me and my family, we want to be there for them.❤️," wrote Mahomes.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.



The shooting began on Wednesday on the west side of the city's Union Station immediately after a rally honoring the Chiefs, who won the Super Bowl last Sunday.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves told reporters on Thursday that more than half of the 22 surviving victims were under the age of 16.

Two of the three suspects police took into custody after the shooting were juveniles, as well. Those two juveniles are currently being held at a juvenile detention center on gun-related and resisting arrest charges, the 16th Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri Jackson County Family Court Division said in a news release on Friday.

Related: Chiefs Fan Says He Helped Apprehend Man Holding Bag of Guns After Shooting, Said Part of Face Was Shot Off (Exclusive)

The woman killed in the shooting has been identified as Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two and a local radio DJ.

A separate fundraiser has been created for Lopez-Galvan, and has raised over $280,000 on GoFundMe to cover funeral costs and more for her family. Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, donated $100,000 to the fund.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.