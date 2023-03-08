Kansas City Chiefs lose longtime offensive assistant coach to Baltimore Ravens

The Kansas City Chiefs will be in search of a new running backs coach.

Greg Lewis, who had the role the last two seasons, has been hired as the Baltimore Ravens receivers coach, the team announced Wednesday afternoon.

Lewis had spent the last six seasons on Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s staff. He was receivers coach from 2017-20, then switched to serve as running backs coach the past two years.

The move isn’t overly surprising. Lewis interviewed with the Washington Commanders last month, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson. That was just days after those same Commanders hired former Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Last week, at the NFL Combine, Reid confirmed Lewis had spoken with the Commanders before saying, “I don’t know exactly where Greg is with things.”

During his playing days, Lewis was an NFL receiver for eight seasons from 2003-10. In his first six years, he played under Reid with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Lewis was instrumental in the team’s game-planning ahead of the Chiefs’ 38-35 Super Bowl win over the Eagles last month. Lewis and pass-game coordinator David Girardi noticed from film study that the Eagles went heavily to man coverage in the red zone. Also, when opponents used motion against them in these settings, they almost always attempted to “bump” the opposing receivers, or pass them off in coverage to teammates.

Girardi and Lewis made up clips to show the players. Then, in the Super Bowl, the Chiefs ran two stop-motion plays to exploit the Eagles’ tendency, including the now-famous “Corn Dog” touchdown from Kadarius Toney.

Under Lewis’ watch this season, rookie running back Isiah Pacheco eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards combined in the regular and postseason, while Jerick McKinnon was named December’s AFC Offensive Player of the Month.